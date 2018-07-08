11 year old Russian girl in critical condition

An 11 year old Russian girl who is in Cyprus on holidays is in critical condition at Makarios Hospital in Nicosia.

The girl was taken to Larnaca hospital late on Saturday night with head injuries. Her mother said the girl had hurt herself in her hotel room when she fell from her bed.

Doctors ruled the injury was critical and she was transferred to Makarios Hospital where she is on a ventilator.

Police was notified and are investigating. The girl will be examined by a pathologist to determine the conditions of her injury.