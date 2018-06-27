11 year old British girl found safe and sound

An 11 year old British girl who was missing in the Turkish-occupied part of Cyprus has been found and is safe and sound.
The British High Commission which had issued the alert earlier on Wednesday thanked everyone who helped to share its request for any information about a missing British child.
“We are pleased to confirm that the child has now been found safe and sound,” the British High Commission said.
11 year old Phoebe Collorick had gone missing in the Ayios Epiktikos (Catalkoy) area in the Turkish occupied north on Tuesday afternoon.
