10-year-old boy dies after fatal basket game in Larnaca

May 11, 2018 at 6:36pm
A 10-year-old student died in Larnaca after getting hit on the head while playing basket in the school yard in the morning.

Initially, the 10-year-old boy was transferred to Larnaca hospital,where he was examined, and then he was released. However, after a while, he felt ill and was brought back to the hospital where doctors arranged his immediate transfer to Nicosia General Hospital, according to Police.

The Police also told Philenews that the boy died because of his injuries in the operating room of Nicosia General hospital, where doctors worked frantically to keep him alive and not earlier, in the ambulance.

 

