Menu
International

Yemen’s Houthis welcome U.N call for investigation into air strikes

August 10, 2018 at 11:55am
By August 10, 2018 No Comments

Yemen’s Houthi group welcomed on Friday a call by the United Nations for an independent investigation into Saudi-led coalition air strikes that killed dozens of people a day earlier, including children travelling on a bus.

“We welcome the call of the secretary general (of the United Nations) and we are ready to cooperate,” the head of the Houthis’ supreme revolutionary committee, Mohammed Ali al-Houthi, said in a tweet. A Yemeni health official and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said on Thursday than an air strike had hit the bus carrying children as it drove through a market in northern Saada province.

U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres on Thursday condemned the air strike and called for an “independent and prompt investigation,” his spokesman said.

The Western-backed alliance fighting the Iranian-aligned Houthis said the air strikes had targeted missile launchers used to attack the southern Saudi city of Jizan on Wednesday, killing a Yemeni civilian there.

It accused the Houthis of using children as human shields and said the strikes were carried out in accordance with international humanitarian law.

Yemen, where a Saudi-led coalition has been battling the Iranian-aligned Houthi movement in a three-year-old war, lies on one of the world’s most important trade routes for oil tankers, the Bab al-Mandeb strait.

You May Also Like

International
August 10, 2018

Turkish lira crashes to record low on worries over economy, U.S. row

bouli
International
August 10, 2018

Sports Direct snaps up House of Fraser for 90 mln pounds

bouli
International
August 10, 2018

Aggressive wildfire threatens thousands of homes in southern California city

bouli