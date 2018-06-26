Menu
International

U.S. top court strikes down California law on anti-abortion centres

June 26, 2018 at 6:10pm
By June 26, 2018 No Comments

The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday struck down a California law requiring clinics that counsel women against abortion to notify clients of the availability of abortions paid for by the state, ruling it violated the free speech rights of these Christian-based facilities.

The Supreme Court legalised abortion in 1973, and while the broader issue of abortion rights was not at issue in the case, the 5-4 ruling represented a significant victory for abortion opponents who operate these kinds of clinics – called crisis pregnancy centres – around the country.

You May Also Like

International
June 26, 2018

British pension rule discriminates against transgender, says EU court

bouli
International
June 26, 2018

British MPs finally give go ahead to Heathrow runway

bouli
International
June 25, 2018

Erdogan wins sweeping new powers after election victory

bouli