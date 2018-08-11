U.N. envoy says Yemen talks to focus on disarmament

Talks between Yemen’s warring parties next month will focus on a transitional governance deal and disarmament, the U.N. special envoy to Yemen, Martin Griffiths, highlighted.

Griffiths is trying to negotiate an end to the three-year conflict that has killed more than 10,000 people and pushed Yemen to the verge of starvation.

Air strikes by a Saudi-led coalition killed dozens of children traveling on a bus in the northern province of Saada on Thursday. U.N. chief Antonia Guterres has called for an independent investigation of the raid.

Consultations are due to begin in Geneva in September on a framework for peace talks and confidence-building measures.

Source: Reuters