Menu
International

U.N. envoy says Yemen talks to focus on disarmament

August 11, 2018 at 4:23pm
By August 11, 2018 No Comments

Talks between Yemen’s warring parties next month will focus on a transitional governance deal and disarmament, the U.N. special envoy to Yemen, Martin Griffiths, highlighted.

Griffiths is trying to negotiate an end to the three-year conflict that has killed more than 10,000 people and pushed Yemen to the verge of starvation.

Air strikes by a Saudi-led coalition killed dozens of children traveling on a bus in the northern province of Saada on Thursday. U.N. chief Antonia Guterres has called for an independent investigation of the raid.

Consultations are due to begin in Geneva in September on a framework for peace talks and confidence-building measures.

Source: Reuters

You May Also Like

International
August 11, 2018

Erdogan says U.S. ‘wrong’ to threaten Turkey after Trump doubles tariffs

bouli
International
August 11, 2018

Death toll rises to 94 from deadly Mati blaze

pavlou
International
August 11, 2018

Tensions between Turkey and the US soar

pavlou