Two police officers dead in Belgium shooting, attacker ‘neutralized’

Two police officers and a passer-by have been shot dead after a man opened fire in Liege, Belgium. The attacker was shot dead after taking a woman hostage in a local high school, according to local media reports. Another two people have been injured in the incident, according to Belgian broadcaster RTBF. Police have now cordoned off an area around Avroy Boulevard in the center of the city.

Deuxième convoi d’ambulance qui quitte la zone. La situation a l’air d’être terminée. Moins d’effervescence sur le boulevard, les policiers sont moins sur les nerfs pic.twitter.com/sexjKmfkuG — Victor ⌬ (@VICTORJ_FR) May 29, 2018

Belgian newspaper La Libre reports that the man opened fire at police at 10:30am local time at the Cafe des Augustins. He then went to Waha High School, where he took a woman hostage. Following a police operation, the man was shot dead about half an hour later.

All of the children at the high school are said to be safe and under police protection.

Footage from the scene posted on social media appears to show convoys of ambulances leaving Avroy Boulevard. The country’s anti-terrorist crisis center is now monitoring the situation, according to Interior Minister Jan Jambon.

Liege has been the scene of mass shootings in the past. In December 2011, Nordine Amrani opened fire at a Christmas market in Saint-Lambert Square in the city, killing six people and leaving 125 others injured. Amrani then committed suicide by shooting himself.

Source: RT.com