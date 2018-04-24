Turkey in the dock for illegal actions in Cyprus’ EEZ

The Parliamentary Committee on Foreign Affairs has centred its latest debate on recent developments regarding Turkey`s illegal actions in the Cypriot EEZ, amidst mounting pressure from Turkey over the Republic of Cyprus’ hydrocarbons programme.

The Chairman of the European Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee, David McAllister, the European External Action Service (EEAS) High Representative, Angelina Eichhorst, as well as the Permanent Representative of Cyprus to the European Union, Nikos Aimiliou, unanimously criticized Ankara’s unaltered stance regarding Cyprus’ EEZ.

At the very beginning of the discussion, McAllister contemned Turkey’s aggressive attitude, since the country is continuously escalating tensions in the Eastern Mediterranean by prohibiting the Republic of Cyprus from exercising its sovereign right to explore its natural resources.

The Permanent Representative of the Republic of Cyprus to the EU, Nikos Aimiliou, speaking on behalf of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Nicos Christodoulides, insisted on the setting and accomplishment of Cyprus’ energy policy goals for the future, aiming at extending the benefits to the whole EU region.

Aimiliou also pointed out that “Cyprus has no secret agenda”, explaining that “the Cypriot side is working hard in order to craft an ideal cooperation model among Cyprus and the neighbour countries of Lebanon, Egypt and Israel.

The Permanent Representative of the Republic of Cyprus to the EU additionally discussed Turkey’s illegal actions in the Cypriot EEZ, pointing out that such developments undermine Turkey’s potential candidacy for membership by the EU.

At the same time, he placed the emphasis on President Anastasiades’ strong commitment, stressing that the revenue from hydrocarbon exploitation will be deposited for the benefit of all Cypriots and that a special fund legislation awaits approval in the House of Representatives.