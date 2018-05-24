Terror suspect ‘Urged followers to attack Prince George’

An internet terrorist urged his followers to inject poison into supermarket ice-creams and attack Prince George at school, a court heard today. Husnain Rashid, 31, provided advice on how a ‘lone wolf’ terrorist could carry out an attack with poison, chemicals, bombs and knives, prosecutors claim.

He was also in communication with a known ISIS fighter in Syria and ran his own internet channel, Woolwich Crown Court heard. Jurors heard how the defendant believed the only alternative to fighting jihad in the Middle East was to launch attacks in western countries.

Rashid allegedly posted a photograph of Prince George outside Thomas’ School, Battersea, with a black silhouette of Jihadi fighters with the message: ‘even the royal family will not be left alone.’ He is also said to have posted a map of Sixth Avenue in New York with the words: ‘New York Halloween Parade. Have you made your preparations? The countdown begins.’

Prosecutor Annabel Darlow said: ‘The overarching aim of his activities was to provide a wealth of online material – an ‘e’ tool-kit for terrorism, for those preparing to commit acts of terror and to offer as much assistance, encouragement and support as he was able.

‘His proposals were indiscriminate and made no distinction between adult and child, between members of fighting forces and civilians.

‘His suggestions included injecting poison into supermarket ice creams and targeting Prince George at his first school.

The prosecutor added: ‘He provided an unstoppable and hate-filled flow of encouragement for others to commit acts of terror… attacks with vehicles, explosive devices, bombs, chemicals, any attack you can imagine one person committing on their own.

‘He made numerous postings glorifying successful terrorist atrocities committed by others and encouraging and inciting his readers to plan and commit successful terror attacks of their own.’

Source: Daily Mail