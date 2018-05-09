Menu
Shocking video of the tragic accident at Athens (VIDEO)

May 9, 2018 at 2:30pm
A video footage from the deadly accident that took place on Wednesday morning at Kifisos was released by Alpha channel. The video shows the course of the truck that fell on two cars.

The drivers, two men, were killed and the wife of one of them is in critical condition. Miraculously, there were no other casualties, as at least two vehicles managed to escape the collision literarily at the last second.

The 64-year-old Greek driver of the truck is in custody and according to the information so far the alcohol levels in his blood is above the legal limits.

Greek police arrest 3 Algerian gang members who sexually assaulted students in Athens

