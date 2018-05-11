Second Semi-Final: 10 more qualify for Eurovision 2018 Grand Final

The second Semi-Final of the 2018 Eurovision Song Contest has come to an end and ten more countries have qualified for Saturday’s Grand Final.

The following ten countries have qualified for the Grand Final (in order of announcement):

Serbia: Nova Deca by Sanja Ilić & Balkanika

Moldova: My Lucky Day by DoReDoS

Hungary: Viszlát Nyár by AWS

Ukraine: Under The Ladder by MELOVIN

Sweden: Dance You Off by Benjamin Ingrosso

Australia: We Got Love by Jessica Mauboy

Norway: That’s How You Write A Song by Alexander Rybak

Denmark: Higher Ground by Rasmussen

Slovenia: Hvala, ne! by Lea Sirk

The Netherlands: Outlaw In ‘Em by Waylon

The running order of the Grand Final

The running order of Saturday’s Grand Final will be determined by the producers of the show. The order of performance will be revealed exclusively on Eurovision.tv later tonight. Stay tuned!