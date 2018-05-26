Menu
Ryanair and Primera planes collide in Stansted as the two aircraft prepared for take-off

May 26, 2018 at 9:38am
Passengers on a plane involved in a collision with another jet at London Stansted Airport today faced an 18-hour delay to get to Malaga. The wing of Primera Air flight PF2871 to Malaga clipped the tail of Dublin-bound Ryanair aircraft FR205 as they were both on the taxiway this morning.

The passengers on the Ryanair Boeing 737-800 were transferred to an alternative aircraft for free and have already landed in Dublin, according to the airline.  But those travelling with Primera Air, which has only been flying from Britain since April 9, face an astonishing 18-hour wait for their trip to Malaga.

 

Turkish airlines plane tail smashed in dramatic collision at Istanbul Intl’ Airport (VIDEO)

Source: Daily Mail

