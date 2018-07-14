Russia says U.S. indictment over 2016 election hacking is groundless

Russia’s foreign ministry said there was no evidence the 12 people indicted by the United States were linked to military intelligence or hacking into the computer networks of the U.S. Democratic party.
A federal grand jury on Friday charged 12 Russian intelligence officers with hacking Democratic computer networks in 2016 to help Republican Donald Trump.
The Russian ministry said the indictment was meant to damage the atmosphere before the summit between the Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump in Helsinki on Monday.
Source: Reuters