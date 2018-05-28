Menu
‘Real life Spiderman’ climbs four floors to rescue boy hanging off balcony

May 28, 2018 at 9:57am
A man who climbed four storeys to save a young boy dangling off a balcony has been hailed a hero after vision of his heroic feat went viral.

Mamoudou Gassama was filmed scaling a building in Paris to rescue the four-year-old, and has been dubbed a real life Spider Man.

Vision of the rescue was posted to Facebook by Habib Bibou on Saturday, which had been viewed more than 6.6 million times by Monday morning.

Gassama could have been badly hurt if he fell, but told Le Parisienhe had to act.

“I did not think of the floors… I did not think of the risk,” he said.

“I did it because it’s a child.”

