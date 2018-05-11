Menu
International

Prince Charles & Camilla visit archaeological site of Knossos

May 11, 2018 at 4:46pm
By May 11, 2018 No Comments

Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, were given a tour on Friday of the archaeological site at Knossos in Crete, on the last day of their official visit to Greece.

Culture Minister Lydia Koniordou and the ministry’s Secretary-General Maria Vladaki welcomed the royal couple on their arrival at Knossos, for a visit that acts a strong boost for Greek tourism.

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall were at the site for approximately 50 minutes, during which they were given a guided tour and presented with gifts. Despite the extremely tight security measures, the site remained open to the public, who were able to watch the royal couple.

Read more

Prince Charles and Camilla stroll in Athens (video)

 

Source: thegreekobserver

 

You May Also Like

International
May 11, 2018

Ecuador’s new rules ban Assange from taking visitors and phone calls – WikiLeaks

nicolaides
International
May 11, 2018

Four children among 7 found dead with gunshot wounds in west Australia

nicolaides
International
May 11, 2018

Second Semi-Final: 10 more qualify for Eurovision 2018 Grand Final

nicolaides