Menu
International

Police detain around 25 gay rights activists in St Petersburg

August 4, 2018 at 3:34pm
By August 4, 2018 No Comments

Russian police detained around 25 gay rights activists who took part in an unsanctioned rally in St Petersburg on Saturday, according to Reuters witnesses.

A few dozen activists gathered at Palace Square on Saturday afternoon, defying a ban to hold the rally.

Organisers had said they would stage one-man protests to demand freedom of association after city authorities turned down their request to hold a parade.

Police detained campaigners who unfurled rainbow flags or held placards, dragging them into a police bus. There were no clashes between police and the activists.

Russia passed a law in 2013 banning the spreading of gay “propaganda”.

Last month, Russian police briefly detained British LGBT campaigner Peter Tatchell after he protested near the Kremlin in support of gay rights.

Reuters

You May Also Like

International
August 4, 2018

Small plane crashes in Switzerland, several people killed

nicolaides
International
August 4, 2018

First woman fined for flaunting Denmark’s burqa ban

nicolaides
International
August 4, 2018

Steps taken by Turkey against two U.S. ministers

nicolaides