Meghan Markle wears Diana’s Asprey ring to her evening reception

Princess Diana may not have been present on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding day but one of her favourite pieces of jewellery made an appearance.

The newly anointed Duchess of Sussex combined the Stella McCartney dress she wore at the reception, with a breathtaking aquamarine ring, one of Diana’s favourites.

The 1997-designed ring, was given by the Duke had given to his new bride as a wedding gift.

Princess Diana was pictured wearing the ring at a private viewing of the Christie’s auction of her dresses in 1997. Unlike Ms Markle, who wears it alone, Diana wore it with a diamond eternity band.

She was also pictured wearing it with a matching bracelet during a visit to Sydney in 1996. The bracelet features a larger emerald-cut aquamarine, clasped between six rows of pearls.

