Manhunt as 1 year old baby left fighting for life after double stabbing

A manhunt is under way after a woman and baby were stabbed in west London. The woman, in her 30s, and a one-year-old boy were found with stab injuries at a residential address in the London Borough of Hounslow on Monday evening. The Metropolitan Police said the boy remains in a critical condition, while the woman’s injures are not life-threatening.

Police and paramedics were called to Swinfield Close in Hanworth at 7.12pm following a report concerning residents’ safety. At the scene they found the woman and child suffering knife wounds and the pair were rushed to hospital in west London by the Air Ambulance Service. A witness told Sky News: “I heard a lot of screaming and crying, it was quite distressing to hear.”

The Met said officers are now looking for a man who is known to live at the address and the three are believed to have been known to each other. According to reports, officers flooded the area and pictures showed police dog handlers at the scene. A large blood smear could be seen on the white wall at the entrance to a terrace house in Swinfield Close.

The front door had been left open, until a nearby uniformed police officer guarding the taped cordon closed it as it attracted interest from passers-by on the morning school run. A police tent could just be seen in the back yard and the upstairs windows were still open and a bedroom light was on.

Myrtle Cantwell, 62, who has lived on the estate for 38 years, said: “The air ambulance was hovering and there was lots of police. “The police came by and banged on the door where it happened. The lady next door came out and ushered them in. “I could see the police vans and the sirens but I stayed indoors.” She said she did not know the family involved but had seen the children playing outside in the sun. She added: “It is not a nice thing to happen is it? You do not expect that sort of thing to happen on your doorstep.”

A neighbour, 29, who would only give his name as S, said he did not know the family involved but had seen children around. He said: “We heard the police break in through the fence and saw a bunch of officers turn up.” Leanne Gidlow, 33, who lives on the estate, said: “They were quiet and just kept themselves to themselves. I don’t think they had been living there too long.” She said it had just been a normal evening when suddenly she could see police”.

Read more

Source: Press Association