Heartbreaking images about the plastic crisis and its devastating impact on our ecosystems

May 16, 2018 at 10:38am
National Geographic is launching a multiyear initiative aimed at reducing the 9million tons of plastic waste that chokes sea life and winds up on shores around the world each year.

In the way that only National Geographic can, the magazine is showcasing heartbreaking images of the impact that single use plastic is having on the environment around the planet. The images are seen here first on DailyMail.com ahead of the organization’s world wide initiative roll-out.

The striking images of marine animals that are entangled in, suffocated by, or have ingested plastic are just the smallest sampling of what National Geographic says are thousands to potentially millions of animals that have been devastatingly affected by the global plastic crisis.

Source: National Geographic

