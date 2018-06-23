Group of men fight off massive python after it tightly coiled itself around a dog

Incredible footage has emerged of the desperate fight to save a dog from being strangled to death and eaten by a python.
Filmed in Thailand, the four minute video shows a group of men doing all they can to fight to the massive reptile coiled tightly around the dog, who eventually stops struggling and is presumed dead.
But the men don’t give up and hit the snake repeatedly with sticks as another dog tries to scare the serpent off his mate by continually barking.
When that tactic doesn’t work, a man risks being bitten by dragging the snake along the ground by its tail in a last ditch effort to rescue the dog.
The snake is eventually released and incredibly, its would-be prey escapes relatively unhurt from the terrifying ordeal.
The footage of the dog’s incredible fight for survival was posted on Love Pattaya Thailand’s Facebook page on Wednesday.
Source: Dailymail Australia