Menu
International

Group of men fight off massive python after it tightly coiled itself around a dog

June 23, 2018 at 2:43pm
By June 23, 2018 No Comments

Incredible footage has emerged of the desperate fight to save a dog from being strangled to death and eaten by a python.

Filmed in Thailand, the four minute video shows a group of men doing all they can to fight to the massive reptile coiled tightly around the dog, who eventually stops struggling and is presumed dead.

But the men don’t give up and hit the snake repeatedly with sticks as another dog tries to scare the serpent off his mate by continually barking.

When that tactic doesn’t work, a man risks being bitten by dragging the snake along the ground by its tail in a last ditch effort to rescue the dog.

The snake is eventually released and incredibly, its would-be prey escapes relatively unhurt from the terrifying ordeal.

The footage of the dog’s incredible fight for survival was posted on Love Pattaya Thailand’s Facebook page on Wednesday.

Source: Dailymail Australia

You May Also Like

International
June 23, 2018

Venezuela regime killed over 500 dissidents: UN report

nicolaides
International
June 23, 2018

PM Tsipras: Greece takes back sovereignty after debt deal

nicolaides
International
June 22, 2018

Death, disputes and disgrace, but the TV show must go on

bouli