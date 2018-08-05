Menu
Greece replaces chiefs of police and fire brigade after deadly blaze

August 5, 2018 at 8:59pm
Greece replaced the chiefs of its police force and fire brigade on Sunday after a public outcry over a devastating wildfire which killed at least 88 people on July 23.

The heads of both emergency services were replaced with their deputies, a statement from the office of Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said. It made no direct mention of last month’s blaze, which tore through Mati, a small town east of Athens.

Civil Protection Minister Nikos Toskas resigned on Friday in the face of strong criticism of the government’s handling of the wildfire.

