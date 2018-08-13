Menu
International

German union to start pay talks for Ryanair cabin crew on Wednesday

August 13, 2018 at 11:53am
By August 13, 2018 No Comments

German union Verdi will meet Ryanair in Dublin on Wednesday to start pay talks for around 1,000 cabin crew working in Germany for Europe’s largest low-cost airline, it said.

Verdi is seeking a substantial pay increase for cabin crew, it said in a statement on Monday, and wants Ryanair to recognise German law and pay social security contributions.

“Through seasonal shifts and a lack of guaranteed flight hours, some full-time employees receive gross pay of only around 1,000 euros a month. That’s completely unacceptable,” Verdi board member Christine Behle said.

Ryanair endured its worst one-day strike on Friday after a walk-out by pilots in five European countries disrupted the plans of an estimated 55,000 travellers with the budget airline at the height of the summer holiday season.

You May Also Like

International
August 13, 2018

Five charged with abusing children on New Mexico compound face detention hearing

bouli
International
August 13, 2018

Iran’s Khamenei says mismanagement hurts economy more than U.S. sanctions

bouli