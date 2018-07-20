Flights from Cyprus to Gatwick diverted after runway closes

An easyJet service from Paphos and a TUI flight from Larnaca were diverted to other airports on Friday morning after Gatwick’s runway closed following an emergency landing by a British Airways airplane from Naples, the Evening Standard reported.

It said hundreds of air passengers faced a travel nightmare this morning after planes were diverted to the wrong airports following the emergency landing.

All incoming aircraft were on diversion when a plane performed an emergency landing due to a hydraulic fluid leak, it said .

Flights were diverted to Birmingham and Luton after Flight BA2605 was forced to land with a technical fault in the early hours of Friday, the British newspaper said.