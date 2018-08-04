First woman fined for flaunting Denmark’s burqa ban

A 28-year-old woman wearing a niqab has become the first person to be fined for flaunting Denmark’s contentious face-covering ban, which came into effect on Wednesday.
The incident happened in a shopping center in the Danish city of Horsholm on Friday, after police were called to a public disturbance upon the outbreak of a scuffle after another woman attempted to forcefully remove the woman’s niqab, according to local media.
Coming into force on August 1, Denmark’s ban prohibits the wearing of facial coverings such a balaclavas, masks and false beards.
On Wednesday, hundreds of people took to the streets of Copenhagen in protest with demonstrators openly wearing facial coverings in opposition to the new law.
