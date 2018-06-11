Menu
Ex-Trump campaign aide Manafort to be arraigned on new charges Friday

June 11, 2018
US President Donald Trump’s former campaign manager Paul Manafort will be arraigned on Friday following a third superseding indictment against him by Special Counsel Robert Mueller that lodged additional charges on accusations of witness tampering.

Judge Amy Berman Jackson, who is presiding over Manafort’s criminal case in federal court in Washington, D.C., set the arraignment to coincide with a previously scheduled hearing over whether Manafort’s bail conditions should be revoked in light of the witness tampering accusations.

Manafort is currently under house arrest and required to wear GPS monitoring devices.

 

