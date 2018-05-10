Eleni Fureira: Greece is my home country

Singer Eleni Fureira said she would have loved to represent Greece in the Eurovision song contest, after coming under fire for her move to make the double headed eagle symbol with the Albanian representative. Speaking to Ant-1 TV main news bulletin anchor Nikos Chatzinikolaou, Fureira said: “I have spent years trying to represent Greece, because Greece is my home country. It is the country I live in, the country that raised me, the country I love and I have said it would be great honour to represent Greece”. The popular singer who is representing Cyprus breezed through to the Eurovision finals and is considered one of the favourites by betting companies to win the whole competition.

Read More: Cyprus won the most votes in the first Eurovision semifinal!

Source: protothema