Duke and Duchess of Sussex attend Queen’s birthday parade

Prince Harry and his new wife Meghan Markle, now known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, attended the annual Trooping of the Colour ceremony on Saturday, the first time the couple have attended the Queen’s birthday celebrations together.

Watched by large crowds, the royal newlyweds arrived in a horse-drawn carriage as part of a procession. The event was attended by other senior royals including the Queen, Prince Charles and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Prince Philip, the Queen’s husband, did not attend the event, having retired from public life last year.

Source: Reuters