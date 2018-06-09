Menu
International

Duke and Duchess of Sussex attend Queen’s birthday parade

June 9, 2018 at 5:30pm
By June 9, 2018 No Comments

Prince Harry and his new wife Meghan Markle, now known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, attended the annual Trooping of the Colour ceremony on Saturday, the first time the couple have attended the Queen’s birthday celebrations together.

Watched by large crowds, the royal newlyweds arrived in a horse-drawn carriage as part of a procession. The event was attended by other senior royals including the Queen, Prince Charles and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Prince Philip, the Queen’s husband, did not attend the event, having retired from public life last year.

Source: Reuters

You May Also Like

International
June 9, 2018

Pope pledges energy companies to use clean fuels

pavlou
International
June 9, 2018

Erdogan completely outraged because of journalism student’s question over press freedom

pavlou
International
June 9, 2018

Vienna to play host to a possible Putin-Trump summit

pavlou