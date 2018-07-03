Cypriot who evicted Trump Org from Panama hotel in deal with Marriott

A Panama City hotel thrust into the news earlier this year when Cypriot Orestis Fintiklis evicted the Trump organisation, is to become a JW Marriot hotel.

The announcement was made by owners, Ithaca Capital who said that the iconic Bahia Grand Panama Hotel in Panama City, housed in the tallest building in Panama and Central America, is set to become a JW Marriott® hotel.

The hotel, which originally opened in 2011, has been operating as an independent property since March 2018. Ithaca Capital, Hotel ToC and Marriott International signed agreements to rebrand the hotel as a JW Marriott, under a long-term management contract with Marriott International.

“We are thrilled that our hotel will operate as a JW Marriott and we believe that this partnership, together with a talented team and spectacular hotel amenities, will be a success. We look forward to welcoming new and returning guests to this iconic property,” said Orestes Fintiklis, managing partner of Ithaca Capital.

At 284 metres, the property’s modern architecture has become emblematic of Panama City and its skyline.

Fintiklis captured the headlines last March when his company regained control of the building after a legal battle with its management – the Trump Organisation — which he blamed for a fall in profits.

Within hours of the verdict from a Panamanian court, hotel staff removed the Trump name from its main entrance and renamed it the Bahia Grand Panama. At the time, videos appeared on line of Fintiklis celebrating with a Greek song about the fight against fascism.

The owners also poked fun at President Donald Trump by creating sarcastic Trump-themed cocktails like the Stormy Jack Daniels, Fire and Fury and Little Rocket Man.