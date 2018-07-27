Cairo zoo accused of painting donkey to look like zebra

A zoo in Cairo has come under fire for trying to deceive visitors by painting a donkey black and white to make it look like a zebra, the international media has reported.

The creature was spotted by student Mahmoud A.Sarhani who was visiting the recently opened animal sanctuary at the International Garden municipal park.

He shared a picture of the ‘zebra’ on Facebook and it went viral. Commentators noted the long floppy ears which bear more resemblance to that of a donkey’s ears, a slight tuft of jet black hair on the donkey, rather than the larger shaggier mane a zebra usually has on the nape of its neck and thirdly the smudged appearance of the stripes on the face.