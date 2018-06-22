Menu
Britain backs EU duties on U.S. goods – May’s spokeswoman

June 22, 2018 at 1:46pm
The European Union’s decision to impose tariffs on some U.S. goods is measured and proportionate, Prime Minister Theresa May’s spokeswoman said on Friday, adding that tariffs would be discussed with President Donald Trump when he visits in July.

Earlier in the week, the European Commission said it would start charging import duties of 25 percent on a range of U.S. products from Friday after Washington imposed tariffs on EU steel and aluminium at the start of June.

“We believe that the plans the EU have put forward are a measured and proportionate response and we do support them,” the spokeswoman told reporters.

“We want to avoid continued tit-for-tat escalation.”

