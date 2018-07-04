92 year old US woman kills son who wanted to send her into care

A 92-year-old US woman from Arizona has been charged with murdering her own son, 72, because he wanted to send her to a care home.

Anna Mae Blessing told police that she had intended to kill herself too.

“You took my life, so I’m taking yours,” she reportedly said as she was escorted out of the Arizona home she shared with her son and his girlfriend.

The incident happened on July 2 in the town of Fountain Hills, Maricopa county, police records obtained by local media say.

Blessing’s son, whose name has not been released, wanted her to leave for an assisted living facility because she “had become difficult to live with”.

She apparently concealed two firearms in her robe pockets before confronting her son in his bedroom, shooting him dead with a revolver. Police found him dead with two bullet wounds to his neck and jaw.

She apparently then pointed the gun at her son’s 57-year-old girlfriend, who managed to wrestle it away and throw it into a corner of the room. She pulled out a second pistol, but the girlfriend managed to knock this one out of her hands, before escaping and calling the sheriff’s office.

Police found Blessing in a reclining chair in her bedroom. She later told them she deserved to be “put to sleep” for her actions.

She is charged with first-degree murder, aggravated assault and kidnapping, and her bail was set at $500,000.