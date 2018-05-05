Cypriot and Greek Egyptians are welcome to return, says Egyptian Minister

Cypriot Egyptians and Greek Egyptians are welcome to return to Egypt, if they wish to do so, since this is their second country, Nabila Makram, the Minister of Immigration and Egyptian Expatriates` Affairs said Friday.

Makram was speaking in Cairo, in the framework of the “Nostos, the Return” initiative that brings 120 people together from Greece and Cyprus who left Egypt as their permanent home in the 1950s and 1960s. “Nostos” mainly refers to the return of the heart, not so much the physical return, but Egypt is opening its arms to anybody who wants to come here, the Minister said during a visit to the pyramids in Giza.

(CNA)