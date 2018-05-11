Up to two offers for CCB from Hellenic Bank

According to the most optimistic views, this Monday, when the deadline ends, up to two binding offers for the healthy part of CCB will be submitted.

The only bank still participating in the process is Hellenic Bank and a few investment funds are also willing to invest in the ‘good’ CCB through Hellenic. There are also reports for some of the investment funds individually submitting offers of their own.

Capital of around €450 – €550 million will be needed, a sum which cannot be covered by the current major shareholders of Hellenic Bank. The participation of the investment funds in the process will make the investment possible but will also change the makeup of the bank’s Board of Directors.