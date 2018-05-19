Menu
Two Finance Ministry officers to be appointed to the CCB board of directors

May 19, 2018
The Ministry of Finance is making moves to legally enforce and validate the crucial decisions for the fate of the Cyprus Co-operative Bank (CCB).

In a letter to the Parliamentary Committee on Finance, the Ministry of Finance asks for consent for the appointment of two Managing Directors of the Ministry, Andreas Charalambous and Giorgos Pantelis, to the board of the Cyprus Cooperative Bank.

The completion of the composition of the Board of Directors of the CCB takes place at the time of the final phase of developments for the selection of an investor out of the two who have submitted a binding proposal for the acquisition of the ‘healthy’ part of the Co-operative Bank.

