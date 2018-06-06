Menu
Tourism revenue up 27.8% in March 2018 

June 6, 2018
Revenue from tourism recorded an increase of 27.8% y-o-y in March 2018, according to data released on Tuesday by the Statistical Service of Cyprus.

On the basis of the results of the Passenger Survey, revenue from tourism reached €110 m in March 2018 compared to €86 m in the corresponding month of the previous year.

For the period of January – March 2018 revenue from tourism is estimated at €201 m compared to €168 m in the corresponding period of 2017, recording an increase of 19.6%.

The expenditure per person for March 2018 reached €572.48 compared to €611.41 in the corresponding month of the previous year, recording a decrease of 6.4%. The expenditure per person/per day for March 2018 compared to March 2017 also recorded a decrease of 0.7%. A decrease of 5.7% was recorded in the average length of stay, from 8.8 days in March 2017 to 8.3 days in March 2018.

The expenditure per person for the period of January – March 2018 reached €544.36 compared to €588.50 in the corresponding period of the previous year, recording a decrease of 7.5%. The expenditure per person/per day for the period of January – March 2018 compared to the period of January – March 2017 also recorded a decrease of 6.4% (from €66.88 to €62.57).

