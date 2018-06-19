The ZIVANA LOEL Challenge Cocktail Competition – A first for Cyprus!

The first Pancyprian Zivana LOEL Challenge cocktail competition took place on Tuesday, June 12 at the Old Market Street in Larnaca with great success!
ZIVANA LOEL invited bartenders from all over Cyprus to create and present their unique cocktails using the products ZIVANA LOEL, ZIVANA Red and ZIVANA Gold to a panel of expert judges.
The response was overwhelmingly with seventeen of Cyprus’ bartenders competing against each other with their own creative recipes, inspired by their love of Zivana LOEL
The panel of judges announced the first winner of the Zivana LOEL Challenge Cocktail Competition to be Alexandros Draghia, from the Grand Resort in Limassol, with a cocktail named ‘The Secret Crush’. He scored the highest points in every area and won an all inclusive trip to Athens to participate in the Athens Bar Show, taking place in November this year.
The second and third prizes were given to: Christos Tirzlakis from Madam with the cocktail ‘Evviva Ziva’ and Stelios Aristidou with the cocktail ‘Sunday Village Memory’.
The panel of judges was made up of Argyris Argyrou, Bambis Kaidalides, Stylianos Lambrou and Pambos Pittakas, who had to taste and score all 17 creations of the competitors, based on aroma, taste, presentation, names of the cocktails and the overall best fit with the profile of ZIVANA LOEL.
Zivana LOEL, is produced by LOEL and exclusively distributed by LaikoCosmos Trading Ltd.
Fb: https://www.facebook.com/ZivanaLOEL
Insta: zivanaloel