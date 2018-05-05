The PHC Group Is Set to Bring Its Full Dining Experience to Nicosia Mall

With its enviable lineup of brands – including Caffè Nero, Burger King, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, KFC and two surprise stores – the PHC Group is setting the dining bar high at Nicosia Mall.

PHC Group joins an impressive list of companies that are set to come on board at the brand-new, 82,000 m2 Nicosia Mall, which is rapidly taking shape on the outskirts of the capital. With heavyweight global brands including Caffè Nero, Burger King, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, KFC and two surprise stores, the PHC Group represents some of the most popular names in casual dining that will now be joining the Nicosia Food Place at Nicosia Mall.

Nicosia Mall is all about giving visitors a 360° shopping, leisure and dining experience that surpasses their expectations. Dedicated in creating an incomparable experience, Nicosia Mall is visibly delivering on its promise as it announces that PHC Group will be bringing its much-loved brands at its premises.



The Nicosia Food Place will be at the heart of the Nicosia Mall experience; it’s where people will gather to socialise and relax while enjoying dining options that will excite and satisfy every palate and every diner. With the PHC Group brands that collectively offer a breadth of dining options from around the world, ready to occupy premium spaces, it will certainly achieve that.

The PHC Group is a heavyweight in the world of dining and this is reflected in the wide range of global brands it represents. Whether people want to grab a quick bite on-the-go, relax in a cozy cafe or dine with friends, PHC Group has affordable value for money options to suit all preferences.

Undoubtfully, with the variety and the caliber of brands on board, Nicosia Mall will be the one-stop destination that people have been waiting for.