Services accounted for 80% of total employment in Cyprus in 2017

August 10, 2018 at 5:42pm
Employment in services accounted for 80% of total employment in Cyprus in 2017, compared to 74% in the EU.

According to Eurostat data released on Friday, services accounted for 66% of total employment in the EU in 2000.

The same data show that employment in industry decreased from 26% in 2000 to 22% in 2017 and agriculture halved from 8% to 4%.

As regards value added, services generated 73% of total value added in 2017, industry 25% and agriculture 2%.

Among the Member States, the share of agricultural employment in 2017 was highest in Romania (24% of total employment), Bulgaria (19%), Greece (11%) and Poland (10%), while the highest shares for industrial employment were recorded in the Czech Republic (36%), Slovakia and Poland (both 31%) and Romania (30%).

Service activities represented 80% or just over also in the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, Malta, France, Denmark and Luxembourg.

