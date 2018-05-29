Menu
Sales of petroleum products record monthly increase

May 29, 2018 at 2:48pm
Total sales of petroleum products in April 2018 recorded an increase of 1,4% compared with the previous month. A press release issued by the Statistical Service of Cyprus says that a rise was recorded in the provisions of Gasoil for Marine use and Aviation Kerosene, as well as in the sales of Heavy Fuel Oil.

On the contrary, a decrease was observed in the sales of Kerosene, Gasoil, Asphalt, Liquefied Petroleum Gases, Light Fuel Oil, Gasoil Low Sulphur and Motor Gasoline.

Total stocks of petroleum products at the end of the month recorded a decline of 3,2% compared with the previous month. During the period January – April 2018, the total sales of petroleum products recorded a decline of 0,7% compared with the corresponding period of the previous year.

Around 3.9% of Cypriots of working age lived in another EU member state in 2017

Source: CNA

