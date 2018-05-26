Retail trade volume and value record significant increase in March

The Turnover Volume Index of Retail Trade increased by 10,7% in March 2018 compared to the corresponding month of the previous year and reached 110,8 units (base 2015=100), on the basis of provisional estimates, the Statistical Service reported on Friday.

Between January-March 2018 the index is estimated to have recorded an increase of 9,3% compared to the same period of 2017.

On the basis of provisional estimates, the Turnover Value Index of Retail Trade increased by 8,0% in the third month of the year compared to the corresponding month of the previous year and reached 107,9 units (base 2015=100).

Between January-March 2018 the index is estimated to have recorded an increase of 6,1% compared to the same period last year.

Source: CNA