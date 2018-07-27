Renault, Dacia also in hands of Char. Pilakoutas Group

Renault and Dacia are to be represented by the Char. Pilakoutas Group, Philenews said on Friday, two days after it reported that the group will represent Mitsubishi.
It said that according to the website autokinito.com.cy, the agreement with Mitsubishi opened the way to complete the agreement with Renault and Dacia, which belongs to the Renault group.
The French car maker also owns Nissan, represented in Cyprus by Pilakoutas.
The latest development brings the number of car agencies represented by Pilakoutas to nine.