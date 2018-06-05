Registered jobless in May falls to 2011 levels

The number of registered unemployed at the end of May fell to 22,839, the lowest since April 2011, the Statistical Service said on Tuesday. This is down from 24,903 in April and 29,992 in May 2017.

According to seasonally adjusted figures which show the unemployment trend, the number of registered unemployed in May was down to 27,268 from 27,742 the previous month and 34,570 a year ago.

Compared to May 2017, there was a drop of 7,083 or 23.7% mainly in commerce (down 1,262 ), construction (down 958), food and catering services (down 896), public administration (down 763), processing (down 641), financial and insurance services (down 347) and new comers to the labour market (down 917).