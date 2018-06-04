PwC Cyprus organised an event for clients and associates!

PwC Cyprus welcomed more than 300 associates and clients on Thursday, 31 May at its offices in Nicosia. The event was attended by prominent businesspeople, political officials, ambassadors and consuls, academics as well as representatives of the media, who had the opportunity to meet with the leadership of PwC and exchange views on issues related to the economy and current affairs.

The event was also attended by the President of the Republic, Mr Nicos Anastasiades. PwC Cyprus’ CEO Mr Evgenios Evgeniou stressed how important it is for the organisation to build relationships based on trust and confirmed that it will continue to support the Cypriot business community, contributing towards the economic development of the country.