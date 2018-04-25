Menu
Business

Privatisation process for Cyprus Cooperative Bank postponed until mid-May

April 25, 2018 at 6:43pm
By April 25, 2018 No Comments

The privatisation process for the Cyprus Cooperative Bank has been postponed for mid-May reliable sources told the Cyprus News Agency. Under the initial timeframe, binding offers should have been submitted next Monday.

According to the same sources, the delay was approved by the European Central Bank and the SSM which supervises the Cypriot systemic banks, among which the CCB. The SSM will be called on to approve the transaction.

The deadline for the submission of binding offers is extended until mid-May, the same sources said. According to CNA sources, three interested investors have shown interest for the CCB.

“The process goes well, the interest is significant and serious and therefore there should be sufficient time for a decision,” the same source told CNA.

Saddled with non-performing exposures (NPEs) amounting to €6.2 billion roughly 60% of its total loans and facing mounting capital needs due to new assumptions concerning the valuation of collateral connected with the its NPEs, the CCB launched a bidding process offering prospective investors with two options. Either to acquire the whole banking entity through a capital raise or to acquire performing part of the bank, that is, performing loans, deposits and part of its banking network.

So far, only Hellenic Bank confirmed its interest for the CCB.

Source: CNA

You May Also Like

Business
April 25, 2018

Italian energy firm Eni to drill more off Cyprus coast

nicolaides
Business
April 25, 2018

Alpha Bank Cyprus Ltd was the Main Sponsor of the 8th Nicosia Economic Congress

tasos
Business
April 24, 2018

Cyprus an ideal destination for startups and tech companies, says CySEC Chairwoman

nicolaides