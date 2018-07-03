President announces new projects worth €9.75m for Paphos district

New projects worth €7.98m have already been completed in Paphos, 20 more worth €19m are in the works while the construction of seven new developments costing €9.75m is expected to start soon, President Nicos Anastasiades said on Tuesday.

He was speaking during a meeting in Paphos, aimed at monitoring implementation of the government’s plans.

The finished projects are:

– The reconstruction of the Traditional Shopping Centre and Kennedy Square (€ 8.7m).

– The expansion at the Paphos courthouse ( 6.1m)

– The connection of the 28th October, Kostis Palamas and Dionysios Solomos squares (€4m).

– The development of the Paphos Northwest coastal front (Hotel Venus area) and construction of breakwaters (€ 2.2m).

– Revamp of Governor’s Square and surrounding area (€1.7).

– Restoration of the roads around Markidion Theatre (€1.2m).

– The third phase of expansion of the Paphos Police HQ, totaling €3.8m is expected to be completed in August 2018. At the same time, the Project Note is being prepared to promote the fourth phase.

The following projects have been completed in the framework of sustainable urban development, with government financial support.

– Development of the Markidion Theatre (€3.9m).

– Remodeling and development of premises in the Moutallos district (€3.9m).

– Restoration of the ‘Ibrahim Chani’ (€ 3.3m).

– Restoration, landscaping and upgrading of the Municipal Market (€2.6m).

– Conversion of “Attikon” cinema to cultural and conference centre (€2.2m).

The following projects are currently underway:

– The improvement of Evagoras Pallikarides, Ellados, Georgios Grivas Digenis and Neophytos Nikolaides Avenues (€7.7m ). The tender will be announced at the end of next August and the start of the works is estimated at the end of 2018.

– The tender for the restoration and promotion of the traditional centre of Kato Paphos – Psarochori will cost €1.4m.

– The creation of a bus line to connect different areas of the city, are a total cost of €6m, with the invitation to tender expected in August.

– The replacement of the artificial turf at Stelios Kyriakides stadium, at a total cost of €950.000. The project has been passed to the Cyprus Sport Organisation, which will issue a tender notice in 2018 with the aim of starting the project in 2019

Completed and future works for Peyia and Geroskipou were also announced.