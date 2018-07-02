MTN Broadband in a Box – Internet without a fixed line, starting from €29 per month

Connecting to the internet is now much simpler as ΜΤΝ Broadband in a Box offers unlimited internet with no need for a fixed line at home, at the vacation house or wherever you are. The only step required is to plug in the device to a power outlet and instantly gain access to the high internet speeds of the largest 4G network in Cyprus.

With ΜΤΝ Broadband in a Box several electronic devices (e.g. laptop, tablet, smartphone) as well as multiple users can be connected simultaneously, via Wi-Fi.

MTN Broadband in a Box plans start from only €29 per month and can provide speeds of up to 40Mbps/6Mbps (Download/Upload). It is noted that a special device is required which can be obtained even free of charge, depending on the subscription plan selected.

ΜΤΝ always gives you more: internet without a fixed line starting, wherever you are starting from €29 per month!