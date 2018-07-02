Menu
Business

MTN Broadband in a Box – Internet without a fixed line, starting from €29 per month

July 2, 2018 at 11:51am
By July 2, 2018 No Comments

Connecting to the internet is now much simpler as ΜΤΝ Broadband in a Box offers unlimited internet with no need for a fixed line at home, at the vacation house or wherever you are. The only step required is to plug in the device to a power outlet and instantly gain access to the high internet speeds of the largest 4G network in Cyprus.

With ΜΤΝ Broadband in a Box several electronic devices (e.g. laptop, tablet, smartphone) as well as multiple users can be connected simultaneously, via Wi-Fi.

MTN Broadband in a Box plans start from only €29 per month and can provide speeds of up to 40Mbps/6Mbps (Download/Upload). It is noted that a special device is required which can be obtained even free of charge, depending on the subscription plan selected.

ΜΤΝ always gives you more: internet without a fixed line starting, wherever you are starting from €29 per month!

You May Also Like

Business
July 2, 2018

ETYK interested in helping raise Hellenic Bank’s capital in view of CCB acquisition

leontidou
Business
July 2, 2018

Piraeus Bank agrees to sell pool of sour loans to APS

bouli