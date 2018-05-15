Menu
Business

Melco International Development: Casino will make up 4% of Cyprus GDP

May 15, 2018 at 12:31pm
By May 15, 2018 No Comments

According to the chairman and CEO of the Chinese company Melco International Development Limited, Laurence Ho, revenue from the casino resort set to be built in Limassol will make up 4% of Cypriot GDP.

In a press conference in Macau, the Hong Kong millionaire businessman stated that the City of Dreams Mediterranean Casino resort will start operating in two and a half years.

Mr. Ho, mentioned that he is satisfied with the current cooperation of his company with the Cypriot government. He intends to visit Cyprus on the 8th of June to lay the foundation stone of the casino in the presence of President Nicos Anastasiades.

You May Also Like

Business
May 14, 2018

Cooperative Central Bank receives bids by two prospective buyers

nicolaides
Business
May 14, 2018

Commission clears acquisition of Altamira Cyprus by Cyprus Cooperative Bank and Apollo Management

nicolaides
Business
May 14, 2018

Export of beers records annual increase

nicolaides