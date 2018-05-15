Melco International Development: Casino will make up 4% of Cyprus GDP

According to the chairman and CEO of the Chinese company Melco International Development Limited, Laurence Ho, revenue from the casino resort set to be built in Limassol will make up 4% of Cypriot GDP.

In a press conference in Macau, the Hong Kong millionaire businessman stated that the City of Dreams Mediterranean Casino resort will start operating in two and a half years.

Mr. Ho, mentioned that he is satisfied with the current cooperation of his company with the Cypriot government. He intends to visit Cyprus on the 8th of June to lay the foundation stone of the casino in the presence of President Nicos Anastasiades.