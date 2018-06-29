Logicom launches graduate scholarship programme

A country’s success is built on the quality and skill of its workforce. In an increasingly digital era, Logicom is aiming to educate and train future groundbreakers who will continue to expand the field of technology development. As such, the company is offering up to 15 scholarship opportunities of up to €15,000 each, to students interested in pursuing graduate studies in the fields of:

Artificial Intelligence

IoT

Cloud

Cybersecurity

Big Data & Analytics

Through these scholarships, Logicom seeks to encourage a new generation of young people and prepare them for a career in advanced technological innovation. These scholarships are also a crucial facet of Logicom’s commitment to social responsibility, and a way to support the community in which the company was established.

The 15 scholarships are for Graduate Master’s Level students who are beginning full-time studies in any of the aforementioned fields during the academic year 2018-2019. Applicants must hold Cypriot citizenship, have a high-ranking undergraduate degree from a reputable and recognised university, and written acceptance to a reputable Master’s degree programme with concentration in the above fields.

For a full overview of the terms and conditions for the Logicom Graduate Scholarship Programme, visit

http://www.logicom.net/EN/scholarships/Pages/default.aspx