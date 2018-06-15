Menu
Job vacancies up by 10.7% in Q1 2018 

June 15, 2018 at 10:31am
The number of job vacancies in the 1st quarter of 2018 in Cyprus was 3,761, recording an increase of 10.7% compared to the same quarter of the previous year and of 15.2% compared to the 4th quarter of 2017, the Statistical Service said.

The job vacancy rate for the 1st quarter of 2018 was 1.2%, while the job vacancy rate for the previous quarter was 1% and the 1st quarter of 2017 was 1.1%.

The largest job vacancy rates for the 1st quarter of 2018 were in the sections of Administrative and Support Service Activities (3.2%) and Accommodation and Food Service Activities (3.1%).

