Internationally recognised certifications for DP World Limassol

DP World Limassol has become one of the first terminals in Cyprus to be awarded three of the most important international certifications, following the successful audit conducted by TUV Nord.

DP World Limassol, operator of the multi-purpose and passenger terminals at the Limassol port, obtained the International Standards Organisation ISO 9001:2015 and 14001 certifications, two internationally recognised standards for quality and environmental management systems. Additionally, the company received the Occupational Health and Safety Management Certification OHSAS 18001, recognised for its high level of employee health and safety system.

ISO is a world-wide federation of national standards organisations. The ISO certification for quality management systems is based on principles such as customer focus, risk and process-based approaches, and the commitment for continuous improvement. ISO 14001 specifies the requirements for an effective environmental management system; and OHSAS 18001 helps organisations put in place demonstrably sound occupational health and safety performance.

DP World Limassol’s General Manager Charles Meaby noted “we are proud to have received these important accreditations. DP World Limassol is in a position to ensure that our management systems are in line with ISO standards and the necessary processes are in place to achieve continuous improvement which will support the needs of our customers. Achieving these standards in the fundamental areas of Safety, Environment and Quality is a result of hard work and a great team effort.”

The certifications and the implementation of the above integrated systems by DP World Limassol will ensure the transition into a new operations environment will occur safely, effectively and follow best practice.